Owego man to go to prison for Binghamton burglary

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced an Owego man will go to jail for a Binghamton burglary.

The district attorney’s office announced that Randy R. Buck Jr., 36, plead guilty to burglary in the third degree. Buck admitted that he unlawfully entered an apartment on Washington Street in Binghamton and stole computer equipment and a credit card on Aug. 7, 2022. He later tried to use the stolen card at the Oakdale Commons, which was then called the Oakdale Mall.

The office noted that Buck had a prior felony conviction from June 2014 in Chenango County for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, He will be sentenced to two to four years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023.

“Defendant Buck’s criminal history clearly shows a disregard for the rules of a civilized society,” said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “As a result, he’ll be out of our community for four years.”

Senior Assistant District Attorney Alex Czebiniak prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl at Kampai leaves people hurt, police investigating
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Maine-Endwell running back Ethan Sadler (22) runs upfield during the third quarter of the Class...
#1 Maine-Endwell football moves into Class B Semifinals with dominant win over Homer
Community smashes Halloween pumpkins to be used for composting
Authorities reveal names of 2 found dead outside Chemung County apartments

Latest News

From left to right: President of Discoveries in Sculpture Keith Osberg, Binghamton Mayor Jared...
$100K announced for rehabilitation of Binghamton ‘Randall House’
New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries
New Jersey man killed in UTV crash in Delaware County
Run in the Annual Pete Keyes Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day
Run in the Annual Pete Keyes Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day