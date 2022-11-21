Owego man to go to prison for Binghamton burglary

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced an Owego man will go to jail for a Binghamton burglary.

The district attorney’s office announced that Randy R. Buck Jr., 36, plead guilty to burglary in the third degree. Buck admitted that he unlawfully entered an apartment on Washington Street in Binghamton and stole computer equipment and a credit card on Aug. 7, 2022. He later tried to use the stolen card at the Oakdale Commons, which was then called the Oakdale Mall.

The office noted that Buck had a prior felony conviction from June 2014 in Chenango County for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, He will be sentenced to two to four years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023.

“Defendant Buck’s criminal history clearly shows a disregard for the rules of a civilized society,” said District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “As a result, he’ll be out of our community for four years.”

Senior Assistant District Attorney Alex Czebiniak prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

