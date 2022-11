DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Annual Pete Keyes Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving Day at Otsiningo Park.

Registration for the race begins at 8 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. race. Attendees are asked to bring a can or dry goods to be donated.

Money raised from the Turkey Trot will be used for high school scholarships.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.