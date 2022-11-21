Top Five Plays of the Week (11-21-22)

(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Tioga’s Evan Sickler breaks tackles on his way in for a touchdown in the Class D football state quarterfinals

#4 - Union-Endicott’s Qymani Viera-Powell scores a fumble return touchdown in the Class A football state quarterfinals

#3 - Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso takes the QB keeper 50+ yards for a touchdown in the Class C football state quarterfinals

#2 - Union-Endicott’s Cooper Hughes intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown in the Class A football state quarterfinals

#1 - Maine-Endwell quarterback Anthony Policare scores with no time left in the first half of the Class B football state quarterfinals

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.