Top Five Plays of the Week (11-21-22)
Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST
(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!
#5 - Tioga’s Evan Sickler breaks tackles on his way in for a touchdown in the Class D football state quarterfinals
#4 - Union-Endicott’s Qymani Viera-Powell scores a fumble return touchdown in the Class A football state quarterfinals
#3 - Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso takes the QB keeper 50+ yards for a touchdown in the Class C football state quarterfinals
#2 - Union-Endicott’s Cooper Hughes intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown in the Class A football state quarterfinals
#1 - Maine-Endwell quarterback Anthony Policare scores with no time left in the first half of the Class B football state quarterfinals
