Windy, not as cold as we’ve been recently

When do we warm up?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy, but not as frigid. High 38 (34-40) Wind SW 10-20 G30 mph

It’s going to be a windy day and cold day, but we will get some sunshine, and the wind will

be from the southwest.

A cold front will come through tonight. Good news, we’ll have some clouds and a couple of snow

flakes, but the air behind the front isn’t that cold.

Early clouds with increasing sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the rise. Quiet weather

holds for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will give us clouds and showers Friday into Saturday. We’ll have to watch for a string

of lows moving through the Great Lakes/Appalacians, these could give us mixed showers Sunday.

