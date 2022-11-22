For 29 years, Binghamton SADD students light holiday tree in honor of killed club member

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tuesday, Binghamton High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, came together to light the 29th Annual Holiday Tree.

In honor of late Binghamton High School student and SADD member Katie Titus, who died in 1996 in a non-alcohol-related car crash, the tree lighting ceremony is performed each year to raise awareness during the holiday season of the dangers of drinking, texting, and distracted driving.

Junior at Binghamton High School Kayla Pelton told 12 News that a red light is added to the holiday tree for every victim of drunk driving.

“There have been no red lights added for 29 years and we hope to keep it that,” said Pelton. “I feel like that’s the importance to keep the community safe.”

She said it is the wish of SADD students that they continue to remain responsible this holiday.

