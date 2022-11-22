Fill plates, not landfills; here’s how you can be eco-friendly for the holidays
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The holidays can produce a lot of waste but you can mitigate the amount of household waste you make this season with some useful tips.
Material Recovery Manager for Broome County Recycles Allison McGovern joined Around the Tiers Tuesday to discuss how you can use be less wasteful for Thanksgiving and the holidays.
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.