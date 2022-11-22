Gov. Hochul signs legislation to prevent hate crimes days after shooting at Colorado gay bar

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced new actions to prevent hate crimes and promote tolerance Tuesday in wake of a shooting at a gay bar in Colorado.

Governor Hochul signed legislation that requires individuals that have been convicted of hate crimes to undergo mandatory training or counseling in hate crime prevention and education in addition to other penalties.

Hochul also signed legislation that creates a statewide campaign for the acceptance, inclusion, tolerance and understanding of diversity. This, but is not limited to, includes diversity based on religion, race, color, creed, sex, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

“Our hearts are broken after a weekend during which LGBTQ Americans were massacred and Jewish New Yorkers were targeted in horrific acts of hateful violence,” Governor Hochul said. “New York belongs to the good, not those with hate in their hearts - we’re taking bold action to reclaim our city and state from the haters, bigots and white supremacists. Domestic-based violent extremism is the greatest threat to our homeland security, and that is why we continue to remain laser-focused on combatting hate and keeping New Yorkers safe.

The signing of the legislation comes just days after a gunman opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colo. Five people were killed and 17 more were wounded in the shooting. The shooter was eventually subdued by patrons at the bar.

As of Tuesday, police have not released a motive for the shooting and the gunman has yet to be officially charged.

Hochul said the two pieces of legislation will serve as key tools to promote tolerance and acceptance.

