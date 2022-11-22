Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge winner announced

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Monday, Nov. 21 County Officials gathered at the State Office Building to announce the winner of this year’s Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge.

For the third year in a row, the winner of this year’s ‘Golden Yam Can’ is Broome County Sheriff Elect Fred Akshar and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, representing the state. Director of ‘CHOW’ Les Aylesworth said each year there is an increase in the number of meals donated, and this year 15,211 meals were provided.

“This event is so crucial and as we enter the season of thanksgiving, I am so thankful the folks in this room came together for a common cause to fight a common enemy and that is incredible, and I’m honored and grateful to be a part of this” said Les Aylesworth.

Aylesworth said with the past four years being such a success, he cannot wait to see what is in store for next year.

