Nice weather continues!

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low: 26-34.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 42-48.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 21-31.

Thanksgiving: Sun and clouds early before increasing clouds. Mild. High: 48. Low: 33.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 45. Low: 32.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 47. Low: 35.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 43. Low: 30.

Monday: Cloudy with a few flurries. High: 41. Low: 26.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 38. Low: 24.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet night under clear skies is expected tonight, with lows falling into the mid-20s.

High pressure remains in control for Wednesday, allowing for plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid-40s. Thanksgiving is looking mild and dry, with highs nearing 50 degrees. Clouds begin to build in late Thursday night ahead of the next system pushing across on Friday, which will lead to scattered rain showers. Highs will remain in the 40s.

The weekend begins on a dry note, with highs pushing into the upper-40s Saturday. However, another wave of low pressure arrives on Sunday, giving the region rain showers, with snow mixing in late, especially east of Binghamton.

Next week will be cooler, with a few flurries on Monday. Sunshine returns on Tuesday.

