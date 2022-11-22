Opening night of 3rd annual BC Festival of Lights

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Monday, Nov. 21 the BC Festival of Lights had its opening day this evening at Otsoningo Park in Binghamton.

For the third year in a row, christmas lights and colorful displays were set up throughout the park as families came to drive through and get ready for the Christmas season.

Food, beverages and train rides were available tonight for families.

Throughout the winter, performances, fireworks, and even Santa will be there as the season continues.

From tonight until the first of January, you are able to get passes as you drive in, veterans and active military members get in free.

For specific dates be sure to check out bcfestivaloflights.com.

