Southern Tier Tuesdays: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Backpack Program
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Backpack Program is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.
Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.
