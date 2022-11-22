The start of some nice weather

The cold is gone
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. Warmer. High 42 (38-44) Wind SW becoming S 3-8 mph

Early clouds with increasing sunshine today. Temperatures will be on the rise. Quiet weather

holds for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will give us clouds and showers Friday into Saturday.

We’ll have to watch for a string of lows moving through the Great Lakes/Appalachians,

these could give us showers Sunday into Monday.

