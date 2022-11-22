With Holiday Giving Boxes, you can help feed a family this holiday

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- A $50 donation can feed a family this holiday with a meal box. The donation can help feed a family of four to six people in Broome County. Boxes will include non-perishable food and fresh produce from local farms.

You can make a donation by going to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse, or CHOW, website. As of Nov. 22, CHOW has made $1,595 in donations. The program has a target goal of $11,250 to feed struggling households this holiday season.

