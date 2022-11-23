Binghamton man sentenced to 3 years in prison for rape

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced today that Dominic L. Rought, 20, of Binghamton was sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison plus an additional 3 years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Rape in the second degree.

According to the office, Rought admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old, when he was 19 years old, in the Town of Barker in August 2021.

Rought is also subject to Sex Offender Registration (SORA), said the district attorney’s office noted.

“This plea and sentence spared the child from having to testify in court. After serving his sentence this defendant will be monitored for the protection of our community,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

This case was investigated and charged by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Sarah E. Dean prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

