Binghamton University names Eugene Marshall Jr. as Director of Athletics

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger has announced the appointment of Eugene Marshall Jr. as director of athletics, effective January 5, 2023.

Marshall has 38 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, most recently as director of athletics at Hampton University in Virginia, where he has held the position since 2014. At Hampton, was responsible for intercollegiate athletics, club sports, intramurals, and recreational activities.

He has also held director or deputy director of athletics positions at Pratt Institute, the College of Staten Island, the United States Military Academy at West Point, Ramapo College of New Jersey, Iona College, and Queens College.

“The level of competition Binghamton’s student-athletes bring to the America East Conference and the academic accolades they achieve are points of pride for Binghamton University,” said Stenger. “Gene brings with him a wealth of experience that can help us continue the excellence we have been seeing on the courts and playing fields, in the pool, and in the classroom.”

Marshall earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in sports leadership from Northeastern University, where he played Division I basketball. He also worked as an administrator for IBM for seven years prior to entering the world of intercollegiate athletics.

In his role as director of athletics at Binghamton, Marshall will be responsible for all aspects of the University’s 21 intercollegiate athletics programs, ensuring that student-athletes can reach their maximum potential athletically, academically, and socially. He will oversee NCAA and America East compliance, financial operations, and facilities operations; and build and maintain relationships with campus.

“Binghamton University has a strong intercollegiate athletics staff and overall program,” said Marshall. “I’m thrilled to be joining the campus as the next AD, and look forward to becoming part of the Binghamton area community.”

