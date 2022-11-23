Buffalo Sabres snap losing streak with 7-2 win over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists, and Tage Thompson had a goal and three assists for the Sabres (8-11-0), who scored three times in the first 2:13 of the game. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.

Buffalo, which lost eight straight in regulation and hadn’t won since Nov. 2, will host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Cole Caufield and Sean Monahan scored for the Canadiens (9-9-1), who visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. Jake Allen made 31 saves.

The Sabres scored the seventh-fastest three goals by one team from the start of a game in NHL history to speed to a 3-0 lead on goals by Rasmus Dahlin, JJ Peterka, and Alex Tuch.

Dahlin put Buffalo up 1-0 when he scored 35 seconds in on a shot from the slot after Thompson spun around to set him up.

Peterka made it 2-0 at 52 seconds, jamming in a loose puck under Allen for the second-fastest two goals from the start of a game in Sabres history.

Tuch increased the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 2:13 on a one-timer from the left face-off circle, Buffalo’s third goal in 1:38.

Caufield cut it to 3-1 at 2:57 with a power-play goal on a long one-timer from the left boards.

Skinner put Buffalo up 4-1 at 11:21 of the second period before Monahan cut it to 4-2 at 13:57.

Henri Jokiharju made it 5-2 at 3:48 of the third, but Thompson scored at 6:39 to give the Sabres a 6-2 lead.

Skinner scored his second of the game on a power play at 14:26 for the 7-2 final.

The five points matched an NHL career-high for Skinner; he had four goals and one assist against the Canadiens last season on Feb. 13.

