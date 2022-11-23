Buffalo Sabres snap losing streak with 7-2 win over Montreal

Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka (77)
Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka (77)(Chris Seward | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists, and Tage Thompson had a goal and three assists for the Sabres (8-11-0), who scored three times in the first 2:13 of the game. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.

Buffalo, which lost eight straight in regulation and hadn’t won since Nov. 2, will host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Cole Caufield and Sean Monahan scored for the Canadiens (9-9-1), who visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. Jake Allen made 31 saves.

The Sabres scored the seventh-fastest three goals by one team from the start of a game in NHL history to speed to a 3-0 lead on goals by Rasmus Dahlin, JJ Peterka, and Alex Tuch.

Dahlin put Buffalo up 1-0 when he scored 35 seconds in on a shot from the slot after Thompson spun around to set him up.

Peterka made it 2-0 at 52 seconds, jamming in a loose puck under Allen for the second-fastest two goals from the start of a game in Sabres history.

Tuch increased the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 2:13 on a one-timer from the left face-off circle, Buffalo’s third goal in 1:38.

Caufield cut it to 3-1 at 2:57 with a power-play goal on a long one-timer from the left boards.

Skinner put Buffalo up 4-1 at 11:21 of the second period before Monahan cut it to 4-2 at 13:57.

Henri Jokiharju made it 5-2 at 3:48 of the third, but Thompson scored at 6:39 to give the Sabres a 6-2 lead.

Skinner scored his second of the game on a power play at 14:26 for the 7-2 final.

The five points matched an NHL career-high for Skinner; he had four goals and one assist against the Canadiens last season on Feb. 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Owego man to go to prison for Binghamton burglary
New Jersey man killed in UTV crash in Delaware County
New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries
From left to right: President of Discoveries in Sculpture Keith Osberg, Binghamton Mayor Jared...
$100K announced for rehabilitation of Binghamton ‘Randall House’

Latest News

Top Five Plays of the Week (11-21-22)
-
Top Five Plays of the Week (11-21-22)
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes in the second half against the...
Bills bounce back from last week’s loss with win over Cleveland