Candor Chamber of Commerce holds ‘Chili Cook-Off’ at Candor Fire Department

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The Candor Chamber of Commerce held a ‘Chili Cook-Off’ on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Candor Fire Department.

Members from the community came to the fire department to shop at the local pop-up market, eat at food trucks, and participate in the chili cook-off contest.

Five different chili recipes were on display for taste testing and people entered into the tasting were able to bring a bowl of their favorite home.

“I think we have four or five people out there, they each made a different brand of chili and they put a name on it themselves for what it is, and all proceeds go to the chamber” said Jacqueline Clark, one of the event coordinators.

The chamber of commerce was happy to engage with the community and have local vendors get a chance to sell their products.

