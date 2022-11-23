Chenango Street underpass reopens after 14 months

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the New York Department of Transportation, motorists may now drive under the Chenango Street bridge after 14 months of being closed for construction on the bridge. Both northbound and southbound lanes are to remain open through Thanksgiving Weekend.

The project started in September 2021 and was closed to traffic for 14 months.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 28, until approximately Dec. 31, single lane closures will be necessary to allow for completion of construction, the NYSDOT noted. Throughout this time, the underpass will remain open for vehicular travel in both directions with temporary signals to help control the alternating one-way traffic.

