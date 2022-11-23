Chenango Street underpass reopens after 14 months

(Kayla Madison)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the New York Department of Transportation, motorists may now drive under the Chenango Street bridge after 14 months of being closed for construction on the bridge. Both northbound and southbound lanes are to remain open through Thanksgiving Weekend.

The project started in September 2021 and was closed to traffic for 14 months.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 28, until approximately Dec. 31, single lane closures will be necessary to allow for completion of construction, the NYSDOT noted. Throughout this time, the underpass will remain open for vehicular travel in both directions with temporary signals to help control the alternating one-way traffic.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Owego man to go to prison for Binghamton burglary
Crews respond to fire in Apalachin, no injuries reported
Binghamton man sentenced to 3 years in prison for rape
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Toad the cat and Sora the dog
Pet of the Week: Toad the cat and Sora the dog
Completed construction on State Street in Binghamton
Binghamton man sentenced to 3 years in prison for rape
Stay active this winter with yoga
Stay active this winter with yoga