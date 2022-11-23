Completed construction on State Street in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, construction work on State Street in the downtown area is complete as of this week.

There is currently a temporary base coat of asphalt on the road and a final topcoat will be done in the spring.

Construction began in April 2022 and now features new lighting, benches, bike parking stations, and landscaping. As well as wider sidewalks and safer pedestrian crossings. At crosswalks, pedestrians will see unique art pieces.

The work was a part of phase one of the Downtown Arts District “Streetscape” improvement project which focused on upgrading the block of State Street between Henry and Lewis streets.

