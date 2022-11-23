Crews respond to fire in Apalachin, no injuries reported

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
APALACHIN, NY (WBNG) -- Fire officials reported no injuries after a fire broke in Apalachin Tuesday evening.

The Apalachin Fire Department said smoke filled the residence located at 3686 Pennsylvania Ave. and noted that the fire began in the living room. The home was already evacuated when crews arrived to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

