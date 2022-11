BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - You’re invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner at the Owego VFW hosted by the Joshua House this holiday. Dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m., and it’s first come first served. The Joshua House is a non-profit outreach center with the goal to better improve the lives of young people in the community.

