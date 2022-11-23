Great travel weather
Weekend shower?
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46 (42-50) Wind NW 5-10 mph
We’re sandwiched between highs today. Even with a weak front to our north, we’re going
to get plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy to
mostly clear tonight.
Pleasant weather continues into Thanksgiving with increasing clouds Thursday night.
A cold front will give us clouds and showers Friday. A few of these will linger
into Saturday.
We’ll have to watch for a couple of lows moving into the Appalachians. These
will give us showers Sunday into Monday. The precipitation will end as mixed showers
Monday.
Mixed clouds Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.
