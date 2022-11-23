Great travel weather

Weekend shower?
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46 (42-50) Wind NW 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

We’re sandwiched between highs today. Even with a weak front to our north, we’re going

to get plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy to

mostly clear tonight.

Pleasant weather continues into Thanksgiving with increasing clouds Thursday night.

A cold front will give us clouds and showers Friday. A few of these will linger

into Saturday.

We’ll have to watch for a couple of lows moving into the Appalachians. These

will give us showers Sunday into Monday. The precipitation will end as mixed showers

Monday.

Mixed clouds Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.

