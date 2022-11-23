Kreider scores twice to lift New York Rangers to victory over Los Angeles

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against...
New York Rangers' Chris Kreider skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 13 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice in the third period and the New York Rangers overcame a two-goal deficit for the first time this season in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Braden Schneider, Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko all had goals in the second period for the Rangers, who have won three of four. Igor Shesterkin made 35 saves. Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and Gabe Vilardi set a career high with his 11th goal, but the Kings had their five-game winning streak on home ice snapped. Cal Petersen allowed four goals on 24 shots.

