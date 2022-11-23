Mild air remains for Thanksgiving

Tonight: A few clouds. Cold. Low: 22-32.

Thanksgiving: Sun and clouds early before increasing clouds. Mild. High: 52.

(WBNG)

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32-37.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 44. Low: 31.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 47. Low: 33.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High: 45. Low: 35.

Monday: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 42. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Remaining seasonable. High: 43. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Mild with rain showers. High: 50. Low: 33.

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet night, with light winds. Lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 20s for most. A few areas may fall into the low-20s.

Thanksgiving is looking rather nice, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be on the mild side as well, with highs in the low-50s. Clouds will begin to increase as a cold front draws closer to the region. This will set off rain showers throughout the day Friday, although rain amounts will generally be less than .1″.

We start the weekend off on a sunny and dry note, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 40s. Another wave of low-pressure crosses the region, and that will set off more showers. Rain amounts will be around .25″-.5″. Temperatures will remain in the mid-40s.

Temperatures cool off slightly as we head into the beginning of next week, with rain and snow showers as moisture lingers on Monday. Temperatures will return to near 50 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.