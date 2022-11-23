Stay active this winter with yoga

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - As we head into the colder months here in the Southern Tier, often times we find ourselves cooped up at home and we become less active, but there are some easy and simple ways to mitigate this. Steph and Julia were joined by the Owner and Founder of Organic Yoga and Wellness, Bryce Farrell, to demonstrate some moves to get our bodies moving and relieve some of that holiday stress.

