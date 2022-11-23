West Middle School hosts Thanksgiving feast for sixth graders

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Teachers, staff and local officials came together to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the entire sixth grade class at West Middle School.

“We’re very lucky because I saw one of my teachers who went out and bought stuff,” said sixth grader Ty Miller. “They spent a lot of money on food so we’re very lucky for that.”

This is the second year the school has hosted this special event. Sixth grade Math Teacher, Jeannie Laubert, said the goal of the dinner is to help build relationships within the school community.

“We are trying to build a community here, so Binghamton announced their ‘Believe, Belong, Become’ and this is part of belonging,” said Laubert. “We belong to a team, and we are trying to teach them how to be kind to each other, how to take care of each other and how to belong to not just their family, but a school community.”

For some students, it was also an opportunity to experience a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the first time. Students also created their own special placemats for the dinner and kicked off the day with a pep rally followed by a variety of fun activities.

Sixth grade student Dominic Young shared his appreciation for the teachers and thanked them for organizing this dinner.

“We all belong together. I feel like this is really a together community,” said Young. “We do things for each other. This is how we know our staff members really care.”

