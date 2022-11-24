A Binghamton man found guilty of manslaughter

(WBNG) - A Broome County court found 26-year-old Kout Akol guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Takicia Mitchell.

According to the DA’s office, in July of last year, Akol stabbed Mitchell repeatedly with a knife in the presence of her children during an argument.

Akol hit an artery in Mitchell’s leg, which caused her to bleed to death.

On Nov. 23, he was also found guilty of other charges. These charges include third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He faces up to 25 years in state prison and will be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023.

“Not only has Akol senselessly taken a human life, he sentenced three children to a life without their mother,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak in a statement. “Only the maximum sentence is appropriate in this case.”

