Binghamton men’s basketball outlasts Columbia to snap losing streak, 81-79

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Guards Jacob Falko and John McGriff combined for six points in less than six seconds to capture a win over the Columbia Lions on Wednesday afternoon, 81-79.

The Bearcats trailed 79-75 with 12 seconds left, where on their offensive possession Falko hit a three with 5.6 seconds on the game clock to make it 79-78. On the ensuing inbound, John McGriff forced a turnover, spun around, and sent a three-point shot that fell to give the Bearcats an 81-79 lead. The Lions could do nothing with the remaining time, giving Binghamton their first win in three games.

Falko led all scorers with 24 points. He scored 16 in the second half when BU shook off an 11-point deficit.

The Bearcats led by two at the break but Columbia used a 23-9 run to build a double-digit lead, 64-54, with just over eight minutes left. Falko led an 8-0 run with a four-point play, but the Lions steadied themselves and made two free throws with 19 seconds left to extend their lead to six, 78-72. Falko converted a hoop-and-harm sequence with 13 seconds left to bring BU to within three, 78-73. After trading blows, the two teams settled on the 79-75 score with 12 left.

Forward Christian Hinckson scored a career-high 20 points. Fellow forward Miles Gibson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Falko added three assists and four rebounds.

