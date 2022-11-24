Black Bears drop Thanksgiving Eve showdown with Danbury, 6-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y.(WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears couldn’t capture their ninth win of the 22-23 season tonight, unable to withstand the Danbury attack in a 6-2 loss to the Hat Tricks.

The Black Bears got on the board first. Tyler Gjurich cashed in on the first power play of the game to make it 1-0Binghamton. Danbury quickly tied the game up at 1-1, when Luke Richards was able to bury a wrist shot past Riley McVeigh.

The Hat Tricks scored the next two goals as well, and before you knew it, Danbury had three unanswered goals up on the scoreboard. Austin Thompson cut into the lead, as he followed up a Nikita Ivashkin shot and tapped the rebound. Ivashkin extends his point streak to eight games on the Black Bears’ final goal of the night. After 20 minutes of play, Danbury led 3-2.

In the middle frame, Binghamton could sustain the same offensive pressure that they obtain in the first period. The Black Bears would be held out of the goal column, and only managed seven shots on goal. Meanwhile, Danbury’s Dmitry Kuznetsov extended the Hat Tricks lead by adding two more goals. After 40 minutes, Danbury held a three-goal advantage.

