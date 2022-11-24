More beautiful weather

THURSDAY, THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High 50 (46-52) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure will give us some very nice weather today. We’ll have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures running 5-10 degrees above average. As a cold front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds tonight.

There will be some showers well after midnight.

This front will give us clouds and showers Friday. The air behind the front isn’t overly cold, but we could see

some snow showers Friday night.

After a few early snowflakes Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy.

A low moving up the Appalachains will give us clouds and rain Sunday. Precipitation winds down as showers Monday.

Seasonably cool Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Another cold front will give us clouds and showers Wednesday.

