More beautiful weather

Clouds on the horizon
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY, THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High 50 (46-52) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

High pressure will give us some very nice weather today. We’ll have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures running 5-10 degrees above average. As a cold front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds tonight.

There will be some showers well after midnight.

This front will give us clouds and showers Friday. The air behind the front isn’t overly cold, but we could see

some snow showers Friday night.

After a few early snowflakes Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy.

A low moving up the Appalachains will give us clouds and rain Sunday. Precipitation winds down as showers Monday.

Seasonably cool Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Another cold front will give us clouds and showers Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton man sentenced to 3 years in prison for rape
First responder day
A Binghamton man found guilty of manslaughter
Crews respond to fire in Apalachin, no injuries reported
Completed construction on State Street in Binghamton
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Mild air remains for Thanksgiving
wbng
Great travel weather
Nice weather continues!
wbng
The start of some nice weather