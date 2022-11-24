New York Rangers fall on the road to Anaheim, 3-2

New York Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere (13) loses his balance as he reaches for the puck under...
New York Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere (13) loses his balance as he reaches for the puck under pressure from Anaheim Ducks' Troy Terry (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 20 hours ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 41 saves, Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks got their first win in regulation this season, defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night.

Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. At 20 games, Anaheim just missed tying the Arizona Coyotes for most games to start the season without picking up a regulation victory. Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider scored for New York and Jaroslav Halak stopped 19 shots.

