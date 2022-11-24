Rain showers arrive for Friday

By Connor Thompson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Increasing clouds with late showers. Low: 33-37.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers. Rainfall between .1″-.2″. High: 41-46.

Friday Night: Rain and snow showers. Minor accumulations. Low: 28-35.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 48. Low: 34.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High: 45. Low: 38.

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 43. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Remaining seasonable. High: 44. Low: 35.

Wednesday: Mild with rain showers. High: 51. Low: 28.

Thursday: Colder with snow showers. High: 38. Low: 26.

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight, with rain showers developing late. Lows will be in the low-to-mid 30s.

Rain showers will continue during the morning on Friday, before slowly tapering off in the afternoon. The rain will switch over to snow, but snow accumulations will be minor. Rainfall will be between .1″-.2″. Highs will reach into the mid-40s, before falling to near 30 in the overnight.

Sunshine returns for Saturday, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper-40s to near 50. Another wave of low pressure moves in on Sunday, giving us more steady rain as we head into the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid-40s, but rainfall will be between .25″-.5″ across the area.

Moisture lingers into Monday, leading to scattered showers. We dry out for Tuesday before more rain and snow arrives for the end of the week.

