Sabres win over St. Louis 6-2 as Skinner scores twice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 to snap the Blues’ seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an eight-game skid.

Minor-league call-up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 34 shots for his fourth career NHL win and first since Dec. 16. Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, and Jordan Kyrou had an assist to extend his points streak to six games.

