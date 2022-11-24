Sabres win over St. Louis 6-2 as Skinner scores twice

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first...
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice, with his second capping a three-goal second-period outburst, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated St. Louis 6-2 to snap the Blues’ seven-game winning streak. Buffalo followed a 7-2 victory at Montreal on Tuesday to win two straight after ending an eight-game skid.

Minor-league call-up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 34 shots for his fourth career NHL win and first since Dec. 16. Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, and Jordan Kyrou had an assist to extend his points streak to six games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton man sentenced to 3 years in prison for rape
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Owego man to go to prison for Binghamton burglary
Crews respond to fire in Apalachin, no injuries reported
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Binghamton guard Masud Stewart (4) dribbles through the Columbia defense in the first half of...
Binghamton men’s basketball outlasts Columbia to snap losing streak, 81-79
Binghamton's Tyson Kirkby holds in the puck in the second period of a Federal Prospects Hockey...
Black Bears drop Thanksgiving Eve showdown with Danbury, 6-2
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the second half of an NFL football game...
Jets bench QB Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears
New York Rangers' Chris Kreider skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against...
Kreider scores twice to lift New York Rangers to victory over Los Angeles