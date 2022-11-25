Binghamton High Schools annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Nov. 24 Binghamton High School students and staff celebrated the 27th Binghamton High School Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Organizers said hundreds of traditional thanksgiving dinners were handed out to residents in the Binghamton high school cafeteria. They said due to the Covid-19 pandemic this is the first time they are bringing this event back since 2019.

Briahna Raymond, junior at Binghamton High School said she believes more schools should have event like this in efforts to continue to support their communities.

“Were basically trying to help out our community, and give food to people who are less fortunate, or if they just wanted to be around people for the holidays,” said Briahna Raymond.

Aiyana Juhase, junior at Binghamton High School says she enjoys giving back to people in the community and she believes she’s making a difference.

“It makes me feel really happy to get the opportunity to give back to people, especially those who don’t have much. It just makes me feel super happy to feed people and help them have a nice day,” said Aiyana Juhase.

Students and staff said they can’t wait to do this again next year.

