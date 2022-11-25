Soggy Black Friday

When do we get a better chance of rain?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. .10-.25″ 60% High 44 (40-46) Wind SW becoming NW 10-20 G30 mph

With a cold front coming through, clouds and showers are in the forecast Friday. The air behind the front isn’t overly cold,

but we’ll have a mix of rain and snow showers Friday night.

After a couple of very early snowflakes Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy. There will be some clearing through

the afternoon. Clear skies Saturday night, but as a low moves into the Appalachians, clouds will increase.

This low will give us clouds and rain Sunday. Precipitation winds down as showers Monday.

Seasonably cool Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Another cold front/lw will give us clouds and rain Wednesday. This

will be followed by colder weather Thursday with mixed showers.

