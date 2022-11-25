Sunshine returns for Saturday

Tonight: Snow showers with clearing skies. Low: 25-32.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 44-52.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30-36.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High: 45. Low: 38.

Monday: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 42. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Remaining seasonable. High: 44. Low: 35.

Wednesday: Mild with rain showers. High: 51. Low: 30.

Thursday: Colder with snow showers. High: 37. Low: 20.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 39. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

There will be a few lingering lake-effect snow showers, but no accumulation is expected. Lows will fall into the upper-20s and low-30s.

High pressure moves in Saturday, leading to sunny skies and temperatures reaching near 50. Overnight, clouds begin to increase ahead of the next wave of low pressure that will bring some rain, some of which will be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts will be between .5″-.75″. Highs will reach the mid-40s.

The last few days of November will feature lingering moisture on Monday in the form of some rain and snow showers. We dry out for Tuesday, before a strong cold front will bring rain and a drop in temperatures as we head into December.

Cooler air will remain as we end the week, with a slight chance of some snow showers on Thursday.

