Rainy Sunday on tap

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Low: 33-39.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Rainfall around 1/2″. High: 43-48

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Cloudy with rain. An additional 1/4″ of rain. Low: 34-38.

Monday: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 42. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Remaining seasonable. High: 43. Low: 34.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain. Gusty. High: 53. Low: 29.

Thursday: Colder with snow showers. High: 36. Low: 20.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 40. Low: 31.

Saturday: Rain and snow showers. High: 44. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

The clear conditions will start to fade as clouds build into the region ahead of the next low-pressure system. Lows will not be as cold as recent nights, with most falling into the mid-30s.

Sunday morning will remain dry, but as we approach noon, rain will start to develop. Rain will be heavy at times. The rain will continue to fall into the night, leading parts of the Southern Tier to see rain totals nearing .75″. Highs during the day Sunday will reach the mid-40s.

Lingering moisture on Monday will allow for some rain and snow showers, although additional accumulations will be minor. Highs will reach the low-40s. We dry out for Tuesday, with highs once again reaching the low-40s.

The next system will arrive on Wednesday. This system will bring the chance to see some heavy rain at times, as well as gusty winds. Highs will reach the low-50s. Temperatures will fall once the cold front passes, leading to a much colder Thursday with snow showers.

Temperatures return to the 40s Friday and Saturday, but there is a slight chance of some mixed showers during the day Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.