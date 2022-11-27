Community celebrates Small Business Saturday and holiday tree lighting

Holiday Tree stands at Downtown Binghamton's Metro Center Plaza.
Holiday Tree stands at Downtown Binghamton's Metro Center Plaza.(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The community came out to support local small businesses during Downtown Binghamton’s “Small Business Saturday.”

A variety of businesses were open for holiday shopping and people also enjoyed live music, food and children’s activities hosted by the Discovery Center.

A special tree lighting ceremony was also held to get the community into the holiday spirit.

“It’s all about coming together to support Downtown Binghamton’s business community and all of our small businesses really make our economy thrive. During the holiday season we have to remember our small businesses, “said Mayor Jared Kraham. “The tree behind me has more than 2,200 lights, it’s the first of its kind in Downtown Binghamton in the newly renovated Washington Street mall area.”

The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season at the Metro Center Plaza.

