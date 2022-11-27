Rain tapers, some mixed showers possible Monday

Watching Wednesday for strong winds and heavy rain
By Connor Thompson
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tonight: Rain showers taper. Cloudy. Low: 35-39.

Monday: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 34-44.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24-30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Remaining seasonable. High: 42. Low: 33.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain. Gusty. High: 54. Low: 26.

Thursday: Colder with snow showers. High: 34. Low: 23.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 39. Low: 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 44. Low: 33.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40. Low: 27.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will continue throughout the evening before slowly tapering off as we approach Monday morning. With the clouds present, lows will only fall into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Lingering moisture will lead to some scattered rain and snow showers, although accumulations will be light. Highs will once again be in the low-40s. Tuesday will be dry under cloudy skies, with highs remaining in the 40s.

The next weather maker arrives Wednesday, as a powerful cold front swings across the region during the afternoon. Before the front passes, highs will reach the mid-50s. Once the front approaches, expect to see heavy rain at times, and very gusty winds, with gusts reaching upwards of 50 MPH. The front will also bring in much colder air from Canada, leading to dropping temperatures.

Thursday will feature snow showers thanks to a northwesterly flow, with highs only reaching the mid-30s. Sunshine returns on Friday before another wave of low-pressure Saturday brings rain showers to the region. A cooler and drier Sunday follows.

