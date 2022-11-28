Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man has plead guilty to charges related to an incident in May of 2021.

Ahead of jury selection in the case, David A. Coffey, 42, of Binghamton, plead guilty to felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree stemming from an incident that occurred on May 25, 2021. Coffey admitted he possessed an illegal loaded .40 caliber pistol when the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant for his residence, 9 Clifford Street in the City of Binghamton.

The Task Force recovered the illegal .40 caliber handgun and small amounts of methamphetamine.

Coffey, who was previously convicted of assault in the second degree in Delaware County in 2003, will be sentenced on February 28, 2023 to 7 years in New York State prison, plus 5 years post-release supervision.

