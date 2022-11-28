Harvest for Hunger telethon to help feed those in need

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Join Catholic Charities of Broome County and WBNG for the annual Harvest for Hunger telethon taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec. 1, during the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts. The food drive runs each year from just after Thanksgiving until the end of December and all proceeds go directly to those in need.

