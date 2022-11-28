Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas, authorities say

The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the victims were shot while in their beds.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Ark. (AP) — A man, a woman and a 12-year-old child were found shot to death in their beds Monday at a house in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said.

Killed at the home in Madison were Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and the child, who was not identified, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said. The ages of the adults were not immediately released.

The relationships among the three also were not immediately released, but the Forrest City School District issued a statement saying they were a family.

“The Forrest City School District is saddened at learning of the tragic loss of a FCSD student and other family members overnight,” the statement said.

“The district is providing administrative support and additional mental health professionals at our campuses to assist our counselors with providing mental health services to students and staff,” it said.

Deputies were performing a welfare check around 1 a.m. at the request of the mother of the woman who was killed.

The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the victims were shot while in their beds.

No information on any suspects was released.

The area is about 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee.

