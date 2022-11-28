Overpass demolition on McKinley Ave in Endicott, detours in place

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The demolition of the south walkover on McKinley Avenue in Endicott began Monday morning.

The Village of Endicott posted the announcement on its Facebook page to bring attention to residents of the project and traffic detours.

Between the section between North Street and Watson Boulevard, McKinley Avenue will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic for approximately two weeks.

The traffic detour, sent out by the Endicott Police Department, states alternate streets during this time include Hayes and Oak Hill avenues.

The overpass connects the Phoenix Campus buildings, and Phoenix Industrial Investors is in charge of the demolition.

Questions regarding operations in the village can be directed to the customer service phone number (607) 757-2411.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.