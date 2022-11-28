Overpass demolition on McKinley Ave in Endicott, detours in place

(Kayla Madison)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The demolition of the south walkover on McKinley Avenue in Endicott began Monday morning.

The Village of Endicott posted the announcement on its Facebook page to bring attention to residents of the project and traffic detours.

Between the section between North Street and Watson Boulevard, McKinley Avenue will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic for approximately two weeks.

The traffic detour, sent out by the Endicott Police Department, states alternate streets during this time include Hayes and Oak Hill avenues.

The overpass connects the Phoenix Campus buildings, and Phoenix Industrial Investors is in charge of the demolition.

Questions regarding operations in the village can be directed to the customer service phone number (607) 757-2411.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment
Fatal overnight Vestal crash
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL...
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami
Holiday Tree stands at Downtown Binghamton's Metro Center Plaza.
Community celebrates Small Business Saturday and holiday tree lighting

Latest News

Maine-Endwell advances to second-straight Class B state title game with dominant win over Batavia
Holiday Tree stands at Downtown Binghamton's Metro Center Plaza.
Community celebrates Small Business Saturday and holiday tree lighting
Tioga advances to the Class D state championship after 41-34 win over Section 6′s Randolph
Union-Endicott football moves on to first state championship game since 1989 with win over Hilton