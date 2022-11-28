Turning cooler

A brisk northwest wind
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Falling temperatures. 0-.05″ 40% High 30s (34-38) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

An exiting low will give us clouds and rain showers early today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight.

Seasonably cool Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase as another cold front/low approaches.

Rain arrives late Tuesday night. Rain, along with gusty winds continue Wednesday. As the low moves out, this

will be followed by colder weather Thursday with mixed showers.

Partly cloudy, quiet Friday.

We’ll have another round of showers Saturday and Sunday. A cold front and a stalled front to our south will give us

clouds and showers. We’ll have to watch out for patchy ice.

