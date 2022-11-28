Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan dealership and into the path of an oncoming SUV.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman was killed in a crash as she was test-driving a new vehicle from a dealership in Florida on Saturday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 76-year-old woman was killed when the 2023 Nissan Rogue she was test-driving was hit by an oncoming driver.

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan dealership and into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Polk County is located in central Florida, about 70 miles southwest of Orlando.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment
Fatal overnight Vestal crash
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL...
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami
Holiday Tree stands at Downtown Binghamton's Metro Center Plaza.
Community celebrates Small Business Saturday and holiday tree lighting

Latest News

Wreaths hang on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden boosts US effort to stem sexual violence in war zones
Police said a catfishing incident led to a triple homicide in Riverside, California, on Friday.
Police kill suspect in triple slaying case
FILE - This Oct. 3, 2016, photo, provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, shows Austin...
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre