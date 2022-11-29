Buffalo Sabres fall to Tampa Bay 6-5 in overtime

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) blocks a shot during the second period of an...
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his second goal of the game 2:44 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 6-5 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Brayden Point also had two goals, Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry also scored for the Lightning, who rallied from two goals down in the third period to force overtime. Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev each had three assists, and Stamkos added one for a three-point night. Brian Elliott had 32 saves to get the win. Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Tyson Jost, Jeff Skinner, Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens also scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Fatal overnight Vestal crash
Police had a "person of interest" in custody after two small children were found in a Bronx...
Police: 2 young children stabbed to death in NYC apartment
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL...
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami

Latest News

Tioga runningback Ousmane Duncanson carries the ball in the second half of the Class D football...
Top Five Plays of the Week (11-28-22)
Top Five Plays of the Week (11-28-22)
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich...
New York Rangers drop third-straight game in 5-3 loss to New Jersey
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship