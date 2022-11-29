Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town’s water

Oil Drilling
Oil Drilling(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTROSE, PENNSYLVANIA (AP) -- Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller has pleaded no contest to criminal environmental charges in a landmark pollution case.

Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. entered its plea Tuesday in Susquehanna County Court. Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock nearby in northeastern Pennsylvania said Coterra Energy ruined their aquifer and failed to make it right. That led to one of the most prominent pollution cases to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom.

Coterra agreed in a plea agreement to pay $16.29 million to connect the residents’ homes to a clean source of water and pay their water bills for the next 75 years.

