Gov. Hochul Announces Arts Funding to Organizations, Artists

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this afternoon nearly $45 million in grants awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts. These grants will be distributed to over 1,200 arts organizations and 426 artists across the state.

Of the recipients, the Broome County Arts Council, the Binghamton Philharmonic, the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier Inc., the Goodwill Theatre, Inc., LUMA Arts Initiative Inc., the Tri-Cities Opera Co. Inc., and the Roberson Museum and Science Center all received money.

  • Broome County Arts Council: $30,000, plus $10,000 for Luanne Redeye’s project entitled Home in Each Other
  • Binghamton Philharmonic: $40,000
  • Discovery Center of the Southern Tier: $40,000, plus $10,000 for Niki Wale’s project entitled Once Upon a Paintbrush
  • Goodwill Theatre: $30,000
  • LUMA Arts Initiative: $49,500
  • Tri-Cities Opera: $40,000
  • Roberson Museum and Science Center: $10,000 for Anna Warfield’s project Exhibition Text

In recognition of the grants awarded today, Governor Kathy Hochul said, “For hundreds of years, artists from around the world have called New York their home because of our culture, diversity, and creativity... Their innovations fuel our economy, our tourism industry and the health and well-being of our communities, and this year’s historic commitment will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future.”

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Overpass demolition on McKinley Ave in Endicott, detours in place
Fatal overnight Vestal crash
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Latest News

Oil Drilling
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town’s water
Greenlight Networks’ recent and growing impact in Broome County
Mothers and Babies Prenatal Network receives grant from Excellus BCBS
Mothers and Babies Prenatal Network receives grant from Excellus BCBS
The Hope Center opens new facility, expanding mental health and counseling services
The Hope Center opens new facility, expanding mental health and counseling services