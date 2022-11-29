Gov. Hochul Announces Arts Funding to Organizations, Artists

(WBNG) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this afternoon nearly $45 million in grants awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts. These grants will be distributed to over 1,200 arts organizations and 426 artists across the state.

Of the recipients, the Broome County Arts Council, the Binghamton Philharmonic, the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier Inc., the Goodwill Theatre, Inc., LUMA Arts Initiative Inc., the Tri-Cities Opera Co. Inc., and the Roberson Museum and Science Center all received money.

Broome County Arts Council: $30,000, plus $10,000 for Luanne Redeye’s project entitled Home in Each Other

Binghamton Philharmonic: $40,000

Discovery Center of the Southern Tier: $40,000, plus $10,000 for Niki Wale’s project entitled Once Upon a Paintbrush

Goodwill Theatre: $30,000

LUMA Arts Initiative: $49,500

Tri-Cities Opera: $40,000

Roberson Museum and Science Center: $10,000 for Anna Warfield’s project Exhibition Text

In recognition of the grants awarded today, Governor Kathy Hochul said, “For hundreds of years, artists from around the world have called New York their home because of our culture, diversity, and creativity... Their innovations fuel our economy, our tourism industry and the health and well-being of our communities, and this year’s historic commitment will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future.”

