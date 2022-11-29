Greenlight Networks’ recent and growing impact in Broome County

(WBNG) -- The expansion of high-speed internet in Broome County is actively underway with a $25 million infrastructure investment being prepared by Greenlight Networks for the Town of Union.

Greenlight Networks launched in 2011 and entered the Southern Tier area in May 2022. Since then, the broadband company has provided its services to residents in neighborhoods like Binghamton and Endwell.

Now, Greenlight is preparing to supply 20,000 more homes by the end of 2023 with a $25 million infrastructure investment, creating jobs for local contractors in the process.

Greenlight Networks CEO Mark Murphy reflects on the company doubling its investment in New York within the last year.

“Across the state, we’ve been moving pretty quickly,” said Murphy. “We now have service available to over 100 thousand homes in the state, we continue to plan that expansion into next year. We think we can get to about 200 thousand homes by the end of next year which we’re really excited about.”

Greenlight is partnering with the Endwell Fire Department to host its network equipment. Construction will begin in the neighborhoods surrounding the fire hall. Residents in that area are now able to place pre-orders.

Residents in the Town of Union will see Greenlight Networks trucks and will receive communication about construction activity in their neighborhood by mail 30 days prior to starting.

Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood.

Once construction is completed, customers that pre-ordered services will be notified to schedule in-home installation by a Greenlight Networks’ fiber technician.

