Gusty midweek storm followed by up and down temperatures

Tonight: Cloudy and turning windy. Temperatures slowly creep upward. Chance of rain near/west of I81 by daybreak. Winds could gust to 35mph by 7am. Low: 30-34↑

Wednesday: Windy and rainy. Temperatures fall. Gusts could reach 40-50mph at times. Rain could briefly change to snow in the afternoon. High: 45-50↓

Wednesday Night: Windy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. A trace to 1″ possible. Gusts 30-35mph possible. Low: 24-28

Forecast Discussion: Winds increase overnight and a few showers could possibly sneak in from the west by daybreak. Lows will be near freezing but slowly inch upward overnight. Winds could gust to 30-40mph by morning.

Widespread rain arrives through Wednesday morning and a strong cold front will move through the area in the afternoon. Gusty winds develop and could reach 40-50mph at times and this may initiate power outages and tree damage. As the front moves through Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will drop into the 30s and winds stay gusty through the overnight. Highs reach near 50 but drop into the 20s overnight. Some icy spots could develop as a result of the rain. Winds could still gust to 30mph overnight.

Thursday morning winds could still gust to 40mph but eventually as the day wears on the wind gusts decrease in intensity. Highs will be in the 30s. Thursday night could see a few lake effect snow showers drift through in the predawn hours. This could produce a quick trace to 1″ of snow, but it will be blown around pretty good by the gusty winds. Wind chills will be in the teens at times. Friday is quiet before another storm comes in Saturday. Highs get back to around 50 with a 60% chance of rain. Sunday turns colder with highs in the 30s.

